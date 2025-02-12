Musk Brings X To The White House

Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 overshadow Donald Trump in the Oval Office!
IMAGE: As the most powerful man on the planet speaks, the world's richest man carries son X Æ A-12 on his shoulders. All photographs: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
IMAGE: X Æ A-12 Musk gestures while his pop speaks to POTUS.
IMAGE: X Æ A-12 scratches his nose as he stares at the fountain pens on the Resolute desk.
IMAGE: Elon listens to Donald speak.
For a fascinating insight on the Musk-Trump dynamic, please check out this CNN analysis
(external link
).
IMAGE: Elon outlines what he is trying to do at DOGE
; Trump is clearly pleased at what he is hearing.
IMAGE: Musk speaks, Trump reacts.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com