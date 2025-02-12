HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Musk Brings X To The White House

By REDIFF NEWS
February 12, 2025 13:45 IST

Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 overshadow Donald Trump in the Oval Office!

 

IMAGE: As the most powerful man on the planet speaks, the world's richest man carries son X Æ A-12 on his shoulders. All photographs: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: X Æ A-12 Musk gestures while his pop speaks to POTUS.

 

IMAGE: X Æ A-12 scratches his nose as he stares at the fountain pens on the Resolute desk.

 

IMAGE: Elon listens to Donald speak.
For a fascinating insight on the Musk-Trump dynamic, please check out this CNN analysis (external link).

 

IMAGE: Elon outlines what he is trying to do at DOGE; Trump is clearly pleased at what he is hearing.

 

IMAGE: Musk speaks, Trump reacts.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

