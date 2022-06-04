News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Are Pakistanis Protesting?

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: June 04, 2022 13:07 IST
Supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party protest the hike in fuel prices in Pakistan.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the PTI protests in Peshawar and Karachi.

IMAGE: A protester hangs naan around his neck as he chants slogans during the country-wide PTI protests in Peshawar, June 3, 2022.
Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An angry protester in Peshawar, June 3, 2022.
Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A lady protester holds a self-explanatory placard in Karachi, June 3, 2022, likely referring to India's import of Russian oil at reasonable prices.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protesters wave flags and chant slogans in Karachi, June 3, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Karachi, June 2, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A huge crowd at a petrol station in Karachi, June 2, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Two wheelers and autorickshaws queue at a petrol station to fill up in Karachi, June 2, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
