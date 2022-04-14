News
Imran Khan Is Out, But Not Down

Imran Khan Is Out, But Not Down

By Rediff News Bureau
April 14, 2022 13:36 IST
After being ousted as Pakistan's prime minister after losing a confidence motion, Imran Khan addressed his first rally in Peshawar on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Imran's rally.

 

IMAGE: Imran Khan -- the first Pakistan prime minister to lose a trust vote in the national assembly -- arrives to address the gathering. All Photographs: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters of Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party carry placards in his support.

 

IMAGE: Supporters chant slogans of solidarity with Imran.

 

IMAGE: Imran has vowed to strike back against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
