Imran Khan Is Out, But Not Down

After being ousted as Pakistan's prime minister after losing a confidence motion, Imran Khan addressed his first rally in Peshawar on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Imran's rally.

IMAGE: Imran Khan -- the first Pakistan prime minister to lose a trust vote in the national assembly -- arrives to address the gathering. All Photographs: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters of Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party carry placards in his support.

IMAGE: Supporters chant slogans of solidarity with Imran.

IMAGE: Imran has vowed to strike back against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government.

