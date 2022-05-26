News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Imran Khan Is On The March!

Imran Khan Is On The March!

By Rediff News Bureau
May 26, 2022 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is on his way to Islamabad with a cavalcade of supporters, May 26, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Imran's protest march to Islamabad.

IMAGE: Imran Khan leads his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters into Pakistan's capital, May 26, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters wave party flags, May 26, 2022, after they broke into Islamabad's 'Red Zone' -- where the nation's president, prime minister, ministers, senior government officials and judges work and live.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: PTI supporters chant slogans before the police barricades in the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, May 26, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: PTI supporters remove a shipping container used by law enforcement to block the road leading to the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, May 26, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A PTI supporter with a party flag films himself with police officers in riot gear in the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, May 26, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A PTI protest in Islamabad, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Akhar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Imran Khan travels from Mardan to Islamabad, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: PTI supporters in Mardan on their way to the Pakistan capital, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers detain a PTI supporter during a protest in Lahore, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police fire tear gas shell to disperse PTI supporters in Lahore, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer fires tear gas to disperse PTI supporters in Rawalpindi, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: PTI supporters in Rawalpindi, May 25, 2022, protect their eyes from tear gas fumes.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers check identity passes of individuals entering the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, ahead of the PTI protest, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police personnel gather at the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, ahead of the planned PTI protest, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Wasn't dangerous when in govt, but I'll be now: Imran
Wasn't dangerous when in govt, but I'll be now: Imran
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT
Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT
Qualifier 2: RCB could hold edge over Rajasthan Royals
Qualifier 2: RCB could hold edge over Rajasthan Royals
Want A Job? Be SKEDUCATED!
Want A Job? Be SKEDUCATED!
Messy Hairstyles Are In Fashion
Messy Hairstyles Are In Fashion
4 kids contract HIV after blood transfusion, 1 dies
4 kids contract HIV after blood transfusion, 1 dies
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Imran Khan Is Out, But Not Down

Imran Khan Is Out, But Not Down

The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif

The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances