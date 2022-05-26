Imran Khan Is On The March!

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is on his way to Islamabad with a cavalcade of supporters, May 26, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Imran's protest march to Islamabad.

IMAGE: Imran Khan leads his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters into Pakistan's capital, May 26, 2022.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters wave party flags, May 26, 2022, after they broke into Islamabad's 'Red Zone' -- where the nation's president, prime minister, ministers, senior government officials and judges work and live.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: PTI supporters chant slogans before the police barricades in the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, May 26, 2022.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: PTI supporters remove a shipping container used by law enforcement to block the road leading to the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, May 26, 2022.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A PTI supporter with a party flag films himself with police officers in riot gear in the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, May 26, 2022.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A PTI protest in Islamabad, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Akhar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Imran Khan travels from Mardan to Islamabad, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: PTI supporters in Mardan on their way to the Pakistan capital, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers detain a PTI supporter during a protest in Lahore, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: Police fire tear gas shell to disperse PTI supporters in Lahore, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer fires tear gas to disperse PTI supporters in Rawalpindi, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: PTI supporters in Rawalpindi, May 25, 2022, protect their eyes from tear gas fumes.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers check identity passes of individuals entering the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, ahead of the PTI protest, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel gather at the 'Red Zone' in Islamabad, ahead of the planned PTI protest, May 25, 2022.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

