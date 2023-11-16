Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?

Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, a political party, marched to the nation's election commission, ahead of the election schedule declaration, in Dhaka, November 15, 2023.
Three days earlier, November 12, 2023, garment industry workers protested demanding a wage raise at Mirpur in Dhaka.
Protest against Election Commission
IMAGE: Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh try to remove police barricades during their protest. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel erect a barricade to stop the Islami Andolan Bangladesh's protest march.
IMAGE: Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh duroing their protest march.
Garment Workers Protest
IMAGE: Garment industry workers push a police barricade during their protest.
Britain's Guardian
newspaper published a revealing report
(external link
) on the workers' agitation on Wednesday.
IMAGE: Garment workers try to stop vehicles at their protest, here and below.
IMAGE: Garment workers block a road.
IMAGE: Police disperse garment workers.
IMAGE: Garment workers during their protest.
IMAGE: Nargis Parvin, the wife of Jalal Uddin (40), a garment worker, mourns following her husband's death at the Dhaka medical college hospital after being shot during the protest.
