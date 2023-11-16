News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?

Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2023 15:39 IST
Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, a political party, marched to the nation's election commission, ahead of the election schedule declaration, in Dhaka, November 15, 2023.

Three days earlier, November 12, 2023, garment industry workers protested demanding a wage raise at Mirpur in Dhaka.

 

Protest against Election Commission

IMAGE: Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh try to remove police barricades during their protest. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police personnel erect a barricade to stop the Islami Andolan Bangladesh's protest march.

 

IMAGE: Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh duroing their protest march.

 

Garment Workers Protest

IMAGE: Garment industry workers push a police barricade during their protest.
Britain's Guardian newspaper published a revealing report (external link) on the workers' agitation on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Garment workers try to stop vehicles at their protest, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Garment workers block a road.

 

IMAGE: Police disperse garment workers.

 

IMAGE: Garment workers during their protest.

 

IMAGE: Nargis Parvin, the wife of Jalal Uddin (40), a garment worker, mourns following her husband's death at the Dhaka medical college hospital after being shot during the protest.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
'Bangladesh becoming East Pakistan again'
'How many of us really know our PM?'
The rise and rise of Bangladesh
Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge
WC PIX: Aus in control as play resumes
Mourning A Slain Comrade
Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham
