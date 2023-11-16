Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?

Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, a political party, marched to the nation's election commission, ahead of the election schedule declaration, in Dhaka, November 15, 2023.

Three days earlier, November 12, 2023, garment industry workers protested demanding a wage raise at Mirpur in Dhaka.

Protest against Election Commission

IMAGE: Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh try to remove police barricades during their protest. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel erect a barricade to stop the Islami Andolan Bangladesh's protest march.

IMAGE: Members of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh duroing their protest march.

Garment Workers Protest



Britain's Guardian newspaper published a revealing report (external link) on the workers' agitation on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Garment industry workers push a police barricade during their protest.

IMAGE: Garment workers try to stop vehicles at their protest, here and below.

IMAGE: Garment workers block a road.

IMAGE: Police disperse garment workers.

IMAGE: Garment workers during their protest.

IMAGE: Nargis Parvin, the wife of Jalal Uddin (40), a garment worker, mourns following her husband's death at the Dhaka medical college hospital after being shot during the protest.

