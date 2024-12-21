Who's The Guy In The Orange Suit?

That's the 27 year old who shot an insurance CEO in New York and nearly got away with it...until he was spotted at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania by an alert employee who tipped off the cops...

IMAGE: Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, arrives at a helicopter pad in New York, December 19, 2024, after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Somali migrants who were held captive for ransom in Libya pray after disembarking from a plane at the Aden Abdulle international airport in Mogadishu, December 18, 2024 after being repatriated back to Somalia. Photograph: Feisal Omar/Reuters

IMAGE: Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, the victim of a mass rape orchestrated by her then husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the southern French town of Mazan, leaves after the verdict in the trial for Dominique Pelicot and 50 co-accused at the courthouse in Avignon, France, December 19, 2024. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

IMAGE: A child looks on following an Israeli strike at a post office where people were sheltering in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, December 12, 2024. Photograph: Khamis Said/Reuters

IMAGE: An elderly woman holds a placard reading 'Welcome - 108 years old, The oldest of Ajaccio' as she welcomes Pope Francis at Baptistere Saint-Jean during his apostolic journey in Ajaccio, Corsica, France, December 15, 2024. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

