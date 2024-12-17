When Presidents Met

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu greets her Sri Lankan counterpart Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan, December 16, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy rashtrapatibhvn/X

IMAGE: The Presidents have a chat before heading for dinner. Photograph: Kind courtesy rashtrapatibhvn/X

IMAGE: President Murmu, accompanied by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (partially seen), introduces President Dissanayake to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (who the Sri Lankan leader has met before in Colombo) and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna looks on. Photograph: Kind courtesy rashtrapatibhvn/X

IMAGE: Speaking at the banquet she hosted in President Dissanayake's honour, President Murmu said Sri Lanka is an important part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and New Delhi would continue to support Colombo's efforts for economic development. Photograph: Kind courtesy rashtrapatibhvn/X

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and Sri Lankan President Dissanayake during a joint press statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An exchange of agreements between External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath at Hyderabad House. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An exchange of agreements between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Sri Lanka's Foreign Secretary Aruni Ranaraja. Photograph: ANI Photo