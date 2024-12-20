Horror On The Highway

An LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles on Friday, December 20, 2024, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, killing at least eight people and engulfing more than 30 vehicles in flames.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the crash site with several officers of his department, said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze.
The gas leak also spread the fire in a flash, leaving no scope for those in nearby vehicles to escape.
People were seen rushing out of their vehicles and taking off clothes engulfed in flames.
Police suspect some people could not get out of their vehicles in time and were burnt.
