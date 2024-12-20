Horror On The Highway

An LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles on Friday, December 20, 2024, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, killing at least eight people and engulfing more than 30 vehicles in flames.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the crash site with several officers of his department, said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze.

The gas leak also spread the fire in a flash, leaving no scope for those in nearby vehicles to escape.

People were seen rushing out of their vehicles and taking off clothes engulfed in flames.

Police suspect some people could not get out of their vehicles in time and were burnt.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a car at the accident site. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Charred remains of a bike at the accident site.

IMAGE: Charred remains of vehicles at the site, here and below.

IMAGE: Charred remains of an autorickshaw at the site.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a bus and truck at the site.

IMAGE: Firefighters extinguish the fire at the site, here and below.

IMAGE: Fire tenders at the site of the accident.

IMAGE: Firefighters and civil defence personnel at the site.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the site, here and below.

IMAGE: A crane carries the charred remains of a car from the site.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway at the site.

IMAGE: Forensic teams at the accident site.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com