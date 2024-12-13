More Horrors From The Assad Regime

Different bones were found in Damascus' Tadamon district, an area strewn with remains that residents and human rights groups attribute to years of killings under Bashar al-Assad's regime.

IMAGE: A boy holds a bone found in Tadamon district, December 12, 2024. All photographs: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Kids hold different shapes of bones found in Tadamon district.

IMAGE: A man holds a bone found in Tadamon district.

IMAGE: Children look at bones found in Tadamon district.

IMAGE: A man checks a tunnel found under a mosque in Tadamon district, which is littered with bones after what residents and rights groups described as years of killings there.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com