More Horrors From The Assad Regime

More Horrors From The Assad Regime

By REDIFF NEWS
December 13, 2024 12:32 IST
Different bones were found in Damascus' Tadamon district, an area strewn with remains that residents and human rights groups attribute to years of killings under Bashar al-Assad's regime.

 

Damascus, Syria

IMAGE: A boy holds a bone found in Tadamon district, December 12, 2024.All photographs: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Damascus, Syria

IMAGE: Kids hold different shapes of bones found in Tadamon district.

 

 

 

Damascus, Syria

IMAGE: A man holds a bone found in Tadamon district.

 

Damascus, Syria

IMAGE: Children look at bones found in Tadamon district.

 

Damascus, Syria

IMAGE: A man checks a tunnel found under a mosque in Tadamon district, which is littered with bones after what residents and rights groups described as years of killings there.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
