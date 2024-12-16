News
Cherish This Photograph For Eternity

Cherish This Photograph For Eternity

By REDIFF NEWS
December 16, 2024 10:14 IST
December 16, 1971

IMAGE: IMAGE: 4.32 pm, December 16, 1971. Lieutenant General A A K Niazi, 2 ,Pakistan's military commander in then East Pakistan, signs the Instrument of Surrender.
Among the Indian military officers present: 1. Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, 3. Major General J F R 'Jake' Jacob, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, 4. Lieutenant General Sagat Singh, General Officer Commanding 4 Corps and the general who 'liberated' Bangladesh, 5. Air Marshal Hari Chand 'Harry' Dewan, Commander in Chief, Eastern Air Command, 6. Vice Admiral Nilkanta Krishnan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. Photograph and video: BCCI

According to recent media reports, a portrait capturing what one general called India's greatest military achievement in 1,000 years -- Pakistan's surrender on December 16, 1971 -- has been removed from the army chief's lounge and been replaced by another painting.

The decision has stunned military veterans who want the December 16, 1971 painting to be restored in the army chief's lounge.

Above is a photograph of the surrender with information about some of the senior officers present at the momentous event 53 years ago today.

And please do read the articles in the related links below and on the left.

 
REDIFF NEWS
 
