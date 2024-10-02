News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » WHOOSH! Watch The Sukhois In Action

WHOOSH! Watch The Sukhois In Action

By REDIFF NEWS
October 02, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Air Force is set to conduct a mega airshow on Marina Beach in Chennai on the occasion of the 92nd Air Force Day on October 6.

Air Commodore Rathish Kumar VM, Air Officer Commanding, Tambaram Air Force Station, said the fighter jets Tejas, SU-30, helicopters and the IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic aircraft will showcase India's air prowess.

 

IMAGE: And here come the Sukhois! All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Surya Kirans in action during Tuesday's rehearsal in Chennai.

 

IMAGE: And here are the helicopters, always an important part of the IAF's fighting craft.

 

This year's event is based on the theme Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), highlighting the lAF's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace.

72 IAF aircraft will 'display mesmerising aerobatic manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying' in Chennai on Sunday.

Air Force Day marks the IAF's induction into the country's armed forces in 1932. Its first operational squadron was created in 1933.

 Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Air Force, Army, Navy vice chiefs fly Tejas aircraft
Air Force, Army, Navy vice chiefs fly Tejas aircraft
Atmanirbharta Complicates India-US Arms Deals
Atmanirbharta Complicates India-US Arms Deals
Non-bailable warrant against MUDA 'scam' complainant
Non-bailable warrant against MUDA 'scam' complainant
Who will be Pakistan's new captain?
Who will be Pakistan's new captain?
Another Injury Blow For Shami!
Another Injury Blow For Shami!
Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?
Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Aiming to be among the best by 2032: IAF chief

Aiming to be among the best by 2032: IAF chief

Tejas Mark-1A Ready For IAF

Tejas Mark-1A Ready For IAF

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances