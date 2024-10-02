WHOOSH! Watch The Sukhois In Action

The Indian Air Force is set to conduct a mega airshow on Marina Beach in Chennai on the occasion of the 92nd Air Force Day on October 6.

Air Commodore Rathish Kumar VM, Air Officer Commanding, Tambaram Air Force Station, said the fighter jets Tejas, SU-30, helicopters and the IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic aircraft will showcase India's air prowess.

IMAGE: And here come the Sukhois! All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Surya Kirans in action during Tuesday's rehearsal in Chennai.

IMAGE: And here are the helicopters, always an important part of the IAF's fighting craft.

This year's event is based on the theme Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), highlighting the lAF's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace.

72 IAF aircraft will 'display mesmerising aerobatic manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying' in Chennai on Sunday.

Air Force Day marks the IAF's induction into the country's armed forces in 1932. Its first operational squadron was created in 1933.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com