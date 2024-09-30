Meet The IAF's New Chief!

'He has remained the leader of our course all through 40 years, not allowing his energy and enthusiasm to fade. And through all his achievements, he has remained grounded.'

Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd) salutes Amar Preet Singh, his NDA coursemate, as he takes over as chief of the air staff.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh will head the Indian Air Force beginning September 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

We have always called him 'AP' right from the beginning. And we still do, as he takes over the helm as chief of the Indian Air Force.

It all started in 1981 when around 300 cadets, including AP and myself, joined the National Defence Academy in Pune as part of the 65th course, eager and determined to become future leaders of the Indian armed forces.

Four years later, having been transformed into mentally and physically resilient men, we were ready to embrace the demands of leadership. Throughout this period, AP stood out. He excelled in nearly every aspect of training and ultimately passed out at the top of our course.

In our last year of specialised training, while we learnt how to fly at the Air Force Academy, AP was not to be left behind; he was awarded almost all the medals and trophies on offer during the commissioning ceremony on the 21st of December 1984, including the coveted Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Sword of Honour for standing first in the order of merit.

Commissioned into the fighter stream, AP went on to fly the MiG-21 and MiG-27 in his formative years.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, June 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over the years, one has seen so many of my high-achiever friends from the academy fading out too soon -- maybe burnt out due to the pressure of being in the forefront and limelight all the time.

But this has not been the case with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. He has remained the leader of our course all through these 40 years, not allowing his energy and enthusiasm to fade. And through all his achievements, he has remained grounded, humble, and never boastful -- a testament to his character.

This, in itself, says so much about the man. Down-to-earth, unassuming, and deeply committed, AP is now set to lead the Indian Air Force for the next two years.

He is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with over 5,000 flying hours across nearly every aircraft in the IAF's inventory.

Amongst his many achievements, he has been largely responsible for the upgradation of the MiG-29 fleet, operationalisation of the Tejas fighter as also the integration of the Brahmos missile on the SU-30.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, left, and Vice Chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, July 26, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

After many high-profile positions of responsibility tenanted in the IAF in his climb to the top, AP has his task cut out. With the theatre commands soon to be a reality, the IAF will have to transform itself to realign to the differing roles of each theatre, and this will require astute leadership and strategic thinking skills-something that new chief possesses in good measure.

But beyond his military acumen, AP is also known for his infectious sense of humour and his affable nature. Always impeccably dressed, his turban always would match his shirt -- a hallmark of his smart sartorial style.

In social circles, he's a beloved figure, and if you're lucky enough to visit his home during his rare moments of free time (though for the next two years he'll be on duty 24/7), you might find him donning an apron and going into the kitchen, whipping up culinary masterpieces like a seasoned chef.

IMAGE: Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh visits an exhibition during the Air and Missile Defence India 2024 Seminar at the Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi, July 19, 2024. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

AP is ably supported by his ever-smiling wife Dolly, who will handle the mantle of the president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association, AFWWA, an organisation which looks after all issues related to families and their morale, something that is important in a fighting force.

I asked Dolly to send me two lines to describe the new Chief. In her words, "It is difficult to describe AP in just two lines. He is a wonderful son, brother and father, but above all, he is an incredible and pure hearted human being.

"As a husband, he has been a true partner and my unwavering source of support, always standing by me and guiding me in life's challenges."

For us, his coursemates, it's a source of immense pride to know that our batch now boasts two of the nation's top soldiers -- one leading the Indian Army and the other, the Indian Air Force.

Today, we can proudly tell anyone who'll listen: We are coursemates of the Chief!

It's a proud feeling, indeed.

