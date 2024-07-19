News
Who Is Trump Paying Homage To?

Who Is Trump Paying Homage To?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 19, 2024 09:49 IST
Donald J Trump devoted his acceptance speech at the the Republican National Convention on Thursday evening to the victims of the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, especially Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old former Buffalo Township fire chief who was fatally shot in the assassination attempt.

'Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans. Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everyone tells me. Unbelievable. And seriously wounded two other great warriors, spoke to them today: David Dutch and James Copenhaver,' Trump said.

'Our love and prayers are with them and always will be. We're never going to forget them. They came for a great rally,' he said. 'They were serious Trumpsters.'

Trump called Comperatore 'a highly respected former fire chief' who shielded his family during the attack. 'What a fine man he was.'

Trump went over and kissed the firefighter's helmet on stage that he said was provided by the fire department and the victim's family.

 

IMAGE: Trump touches the coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the July 15 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump embraces Comperatore's coat and helmet. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

