Who is Sharukh Khan, I don't know about him: Himanta

Who is Sharukh Khan, I don't know about him: Himanta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2023 19:31 IST
"Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan," was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's curt answer to queries by reporters in Guwahati on Saturday.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mediapersons had raised questions on the violent protest by members of the Bajrang Dal, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in Guwahati on Friday where the film is slated to be screened.

 

The far right wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.

"Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter.

"Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed," Sarma said.

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film Dr Bezbarua - Part 2, the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. "People should see it."

Pathaan, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
