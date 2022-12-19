News
Rediff.com  » News » Sanatan dharma, Islam not so weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan' row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2022 15:11 IST
The controversy around Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song from Pathaan echoed in the Lok Sabha on Monday as Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali slammed those demanding a ban on the movie, saying the job of clearing films should be left to the Central Board of Film Certification.

IMAGE: A video grab of the song Besharam Rang.

As the Lok Sabha took up issues of urgent importance, the BSP leader said many linked to the ruling party -- the Bharatiya Janata Party -- were demanding a ban on the film claiming it has hurt Hindu feelings.

He said similar demands have also been made by an "Ulema board".

"It is a new trend, those in the government are demanding that the film be banned... Someone from the Ulema board also said the Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film should be banned," Ali said.

 

"The job of banning movies should be left to the censor board. There are many artistes among our members. Sanatan Dharma is not so weak that it would be in danger due to someone wearing a colour... Nor is Islam so weak that a movie may hurt it," said Ali.

"Such threats should not be made," he added.

Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan  are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang.

Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra, and Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the movie for "misrepresenting Islam".

The song launched last week has so far garnered more than 81 million views on YouTube.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
