Who Is Blessing President Murmu?

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu receives blessing from Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi before presenting her with the Padma Shri for social work at Rashtrapati Bhavan, March 22, 2023.

Ms Lobi, a member of the Siddi community of Gujarat, is known for her work for the Siddi Samaj and the empowerment of women in the Saurashtra region. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi is greeted by Pandwani singer Usha Barle prior to her receiving the Padma Shri from President Murmu. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi seeks blessings from Andhra Pradesh Harikatha artist Kota Satchidananda Sastry. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, imam of the Aishbagh Eidgah, along with other members of the Markazi Chand committee try to spot the moon for Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com