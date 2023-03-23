News
Rediff.com  » News » Who Is Blessing President Murmu?

Who Is Blessing President Murmu?

By REDIFF NEWS
March 23, 2023 12:49 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu receives blessing from Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi before presenting her with the Padma Shri for social work at Rashtrapati Bhavan, March 22, 2023.
Ms Lobi, a member of the Siddi community of Gujarat, is known for her work for the Siddi Samaj and the empowerment of women in the Saurashtra region. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi is greeted by Pandwani singer Usha Barle prior to her receiving the Padma Shri from President Murmu. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi seeks blessings from Andhra Pradesh Harikatha artist Kota Satchidananda Sastry. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, imam of the Aishbagh Eidgah, along with other members of the Markazi Chand committee try to spot the moon for Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Stalin Honours Elephant Whisperers Stars
President Murmu Visits The Vikrant
PIX: A Busy Weekend For President Murmu
Truth is my god: Rahul quotes Mahatma after sentencing
New Constitution bench for polygamy, 'nikah halala'
'The selfless servant of cricket'
Recipe: Mango Sandwich Dhokla Cake
