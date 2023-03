Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A woman weeps over her loss after a major fire broke out at the Rajiv Nagar area in Patna on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Distraught residents wait to salvage what is left of their belongings. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People look at their charred articles. Photograph: ANI Photo

