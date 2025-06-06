Whistling via the Himalayas: Kashmir's train ride redefines scenic travel

Criss-crossing the world's highest railway bridge which appears to kiss the clouds, the long-awaited train to Kashmir is no longer a distant dream but a reality offering a jaw-dropping and adventurous journey through the picturesque terrain.

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab Railway Bridge, shared by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on X, during his visit to review the arrangements ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6th, in Reasi, Jammu Kashmir, June 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two specially designed Vande Bharat trains between Katra town and Srinagar city, reducing travel time between the two places by two to three hours and ensuring all-weather surface connectivity with the Kashmir valley.

The train gracefully runs through narrow gorges, deep valleys crowned with lush green forests and towering Himalayan peaks, amid serpentine tunnels carved deep into the heart of the Shivaliks, with River Chenab running parallel to it.

The man-made engineering marvels include the highest Chenab bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge and the 13-kilometre T-50 tunnel.

For travellers from across the country, especially nature-loving tourists, this journey promises an unforgettable passage through one of the most scenic and awe-inspiring routes on Earth.

"It is not an ordinary train but one meant for tourism — a visual feast and a traveller's date with nature, with beautiful and eye-catching scenery. I love it. I will remember it for years to come," said author Satesh Verma from Delhi while talking to PTI.

Nestled in the northernmost part of India, Jammu and Kashmir stands as a timeless symbol of natural splendour and serene beauty. Among the many ways to experience this enchanting region, a train ride from Katra to Kashmir offers a breathtaking journey through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country.

Locomotive Pilot Manoj Kumar Meena expressed pride in driving the first train to Kashmir, calling it "a simple journey through a wonderland with ever-changing frames of nature — from forests to rocky mountain peaks, deep valleys and narrow gorges, alongside man-made marvels."

"I am proud to pilot this train to Kashmir which was flagged off from here. Can you believe it? The drive is a visual feast through a wonderland."

"Every frame of nature changes after short distances. The world's highest bridge and the tunnels are the biggest attractions," he told PTI.

Kumar, along with fellow locomotive pilots Vikas Chouhan and Rajinder Kumar, said, "This will change the outlook of the Jammu region in terms of tourism. It will receive a major boost."

As the train snaked its way post-inauguration from Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, it felt like a visual odyssey, a living postcard offering a soul-stirring experience even before one sets foot in the Kashmir valley.

Sahil Kumar, a railway employee from Kashmir, said as the train enters the heart of the mountains, passengers will witness a symphony of changing seasons and landscapes from snow-laden pine forests in winter to vibrant spring blossoms and from summer's lush greenery to the golden hues of autumn.

As the train ascends, the plains of Jammu slowly give way to emerald forests, towering peaks, green valleys and the serpentine river Chenab. "The grandeur of the Himalayas, Shivaliks and Pirpanjal forms a magnificent backdrop, while the train's lovely interior and comfort add a soothing charm to the dramatic scenery."

When the Vande Bharat train arrived on the world's highest Chenab bridge, standing 359 metres above mean sea level, school children on board cheered, shouting "Jai Mata Di" in a moment of joy and pride.

In a historic moment earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the engineering marvel that is the Chenab Bridge — the highest railway bridge in the world, connecting the remote villages of Bakkal and Kauri in Reasi district. Designed to endure harsh terrain and extreme weather, the bridge can withstand wind speeds up to 260 kilometres per hour and is built to last 120 years.

"It was a dream to visit this bridge and take pictures. I loved this moment. It's a great opportunity to travel on this first train. Thank you, Modi ji," a Class 9 student, Sunita Kumari said.

Like her, other students were elated to witness the historic opening of this incredible track to Kashmir.

"Now Kashmir is fully integrated. You can see this beauty. It's a once-in-a-lifetime moment, we are part of history," said another student, Anurag.

Another man-made marvel on the Katra–Banihal section is the Anji Khad Bridge, a high-value tourist attraction and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge. Supported by 96 cables, the 725-metre-long bridge stands 331 metres above mean sea level.

The 272-kilometre-long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, constructed at a cost of Rs 43,780 crore, comprises 36 tunnels covering 119 km and 943 bridges traversing the rugged Himalayan terrain.

"The Banihal–Katra section of the project is known for its man-made wonders — the world's highest railway bridge, the cable-stayed Anji Khad bridge, the longest T-50 tunnel, and a chain of tunnels and bridges. It is a breathtaking experience from a tourism perspective," said Dilip Kumar, executive director of the Railway Board.

He said this 111-km section has 97.4 km of track passing through tunnels and over bridges. "It's a journey through India's engineering marvels," he said.

Social media has already dubbed this ride "India's Switzerland experience" after viral videos showcased snow-covered trains cutting through the valley. Tourists, influencers and even South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes expressed awe and a desire to experience it.

Asserting that the journey on the Vande Bharat trains through hills will be a beautiful journey, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "It is a beautiful journey, with scenic views along the way. Children, youth and even couples can take photos en route. This will also serve as an alternative route and reduce congestion on the highway."