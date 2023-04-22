News
Rediff.com  » News » Did You Miss The Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

Did You Miss The Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 22, 2023 11:45 IST
It's a rare type of eclipse.

A phenomenon that changes the moon's appearance from annular (the moon appears visually smaller and is not able to fully cover the sun) to total (when the moon completely covers the sun) and back as the moon's shadow moves across the earth's surface.

Glimpses of the hybrid solar eclipse observed in the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 

IMAGE: The hybrid solar eclipse as seen from Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy looks at the hybrid solar eclipse with protective glasses, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People using welding glass observe the hybrid solar eclipse at Segara Ayu beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The eclipse observed at Segara Ayu beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The eclipse is observed at the great mosque area in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The eclipse as seen in Taipei, Taiwan. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
