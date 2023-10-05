The Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, is where 31 patients died in 48 hours this week.
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters captures glimpses at the hospital and of its vicinity.
IMAGE: Laxmi Ujvalharangwari holds her one month-old-child Rudra, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia inside the pediatric ward of the hospital. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Hospital workers attempt to push a stretcher trolley carrying food waste through sludge.
IMAGE: People use drinking water from a tap outside.
IMAGE: Beds are seen inside a ward.
IMAGE: A man holds his mother Sayyanbai Ikkurwar as they wait for a stretcher.
IMAGE: Pigs roam around.
IMAGE: Relatives of patients inside the hospital.
IMAGE: Bags containing medical waste on the floor of the pediatric ward inside the hospital.
IMAGE: Medical shops opposite the main gate of the hospital.
IMAGE: Policemen stand guard inside the hospital.
IMAGE: A media cameraman takes a video outside the hospital's main gate.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com