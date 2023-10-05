News
Rediff.com  » News » Where 31 Patients Died In 48 Hours

Where 31 Patients Died In 48 Hours

By REDIFF NEWS
October 05, 2023 13:41 IST
The Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, is where 31 patients died in 48 hours this week.

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters captures glimpses at the hospital and of its vicinity.

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Ujvalharangwari holds her one month-old-child Rudra, after he was diagnosed with pneumonia inside the pediatric ward of the hospital. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hospital workers attempt to push a stretcher trolley carrying food waste through sludge.

 

IMAGE: People use drinking water from a tap outside.

 

IMAGE: Beds are seen inside a ward.

 

IMAGE: A man holds his mother Sayyanbai Ikkurwar as they wait for a stretcher.

 

IMAGE: Pigs roam around.

 

IMAGE: Relatives of patients inside the hospital.

 

IMAGE: Bags containing medical waste on the floor of the pediatric ward inside the hospital.

 

IMAGE: Medical shops opposite the main gate of the hospital.

 

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard inside the hospital.

 

IMAGE: A media cameraman takes a video outside the hospital's main gate.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
