News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 7 more patients died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days

7 more patients died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2023 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after it came to light that 24 patients died in a 24-hour period at a government-run hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded, the authorities on Tuesday confirmed that seven more deaths occurred at the same facility between October 1 and 2.

The District Information Office (DIO) of Nanded, located around 280 km from Aurangabad, confirmed this on a social media platform, which took the total count of the deceased patients in the hospital in 48 hours to 31.

Earlier, 24 deaths were reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 24 hours between September 30 and October 1. Twelve of the 24 deceased were infants, a top Maharashtra health department official said on Monday.

In a social media post, the Nanded DIO said, "The facts related to the death of patients at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital is as follows: 24 deaths between September 30 and October 1; seven deaths between October 1 and 2."

"Please do not panic. A team of doctors is ready," it added.

 

Taking to microblogging site X on Tuesday morning, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, "Deaths continue unabated at the hospital in Nanded. Seven more patients, including four children, died since yesterday (October 2) at the Government Medical College and Hospital."

"The state government should fix the responsibility," the former Maharashtra chief minister demanded.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif will visit the GMCH in Nanded on Tuesday. He will also address a press conference following his visit to the hospital, a district official said.

In its official statement released on Monday, the Nanded district collectorate said that between September 30 and October 1, a total of 24 deaths were reported at the hospital.

"Among the 12 adults who lost their lives, five were male and seven female. Four adults had heart-related ailments, one was suffering from an unknown poisoning, one had a liver issue, two were kidney patients, and one case was of complications during pregnancy. There were three accident cases," it said.

Among the deceased infants, four were brought to the hospital at the last stage, the collectorate statement said.

Incidentally, in a 24-hour period between August 12 and 13, a total of 18 patients had died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane district, leading the opposition to question the Eknath Shinde government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
18 deaths in 24 hrs at Maha hospital, probe ordered
18 deaths in 24 hrs at Maha hospital, probe ordered
15 die in Maharashtra's Virar ICU blaze
15 die in Maharashtra's Virar ICU blaze
Video shows bodies of COVID-19 victims near patients
Video shows bodies of COVID-19 victims near patients
Delhi Crime 3 Update: 'Right now, it's...'
Delhi Crime 3 Update: 'Right now, it's...'
Kerala leader's remark on Muslim headscarf sparks row
Kerala leader's remark on Muslim headscarf sparks row
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
Manufacturing activities fall to 5-month low in Sep
Manufacturing activities fall to 5-month low in Sep
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

24 die at Maha hospital in 1 day, including 12 infants

24 die at Maha hospital in 1 day, including 12 infants

54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat

54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances