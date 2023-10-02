News
Rediff.com  » News » 24 die at Maha hospital in 1 day, including 12 infants

24 die at Maha hospital in 1 day, including 12 infants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2023 23:26 IST
Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, have been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults for various reasons," Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra, told PTI.

 

"A three-member expert committee from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district has been formed with a mandate to submit a report by 1 pm on Tuesday. I am personally visiting the hospital to review the situation," he informed.

Speaking on the issue, Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said the dean of GMCH had told him about the 24 deaths.

"Of the 24 who have died, 6-7 are infants and some are pregnant women. Another 70 patients are critical. Some deaths have taken place due to some unknown poisoning reasons," he said quoting information from the hospital dean.

Chavan said the Eknath Shinde government must make arrangements for medical staff as well as funds for the Nanded GMCH on priority.

Chavan said the hospital has 500 beds but some 1,200 patients are admitted at present.

"It is natural that medical staff and doctors are overburdened due to such a large number of patients. I will speak to state deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar seeking his intervention for funds," Chavan said.

The dean has also said posts continue to remain vacant after the transfer of some nurses, while there is also a shortage of medical officers, the Congress leader claimed.

"I have suggested to the state government that they can take the help of private doctors. It is up to the state government to implement it or not," he added.

When asked if the Haffkine Institute has not supplied medicines to the hospital, he said he was unaware of such minute details.

Incidentally, in a 24-hour period between August 12 and 13, a total of 18 patients had died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hopsital in Kalwa in Thane district, creating a furore across the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
