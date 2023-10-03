News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sena MP makes dean clean toilet of Nanded hospital where 31 died in 48 hrs

Sena MP makes dean clean toilet of Nanded hospital where 31 died in 48 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 03, 2023 22:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Tuesday made the acting dean of the government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients have died in 48 hours, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, a video of which has gone viral.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil. Photograph: Courtesy Hemant Patil on Facebook

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of 12 infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the situation.

 

"You don't have simple mugs (in the toilet) and you shout at people who don't use toilets. Do you (doctors and the dean) behave similarly at your home?" Patil can be heard saying.

He then asked a doctor to get another bucket. "Do you have only one bucket in this medical college?" Patil asked.

The video shows Patil handing a broom to the acting dean, SR Wakode, and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals.

"The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets," Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, told a news channel.

"I went to the office of the dean where I saw that the wash basin is broken and the tap has no water," he said.

Patil said he would request the chief minister to order the registration of cases against these people who draw salaries from the government but are negligent in work.

The chief minister has said that the state government had taken the deaths at the Nanded hospital very seriously and assured appropriate action after a detailed inquiry. He denied the shortages of medicines and staff.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
18 deaths in 24 hrs at Maha hospital, probe ordered
18 deaths in 24 hrs at Maha hospital, probe ordered
4 patients die in fire at hospital in Maha's Thane
4 patients die in fire at hospital in Maha's Thane
Ailing girl thrown out by UP hospital, dies outside
Ailing girl thrown out by UP hospital, dies outside
World Cup warm-up: Pakistan's concerns grow as Aus win
World Cup warm-up: Pakistan's concerns grow as Aus win
Reliance-backed Dunzo in trouble
Reliance-backed Dunzo in trouble
Four quakes rock Nepal; north India feels the tremors
Four quakes rock Nepal; north India feels the tremors
Neeraj poised for Asiad gold after Nadeem's exit
Neeraj poised for Asiad gold after Nadeem's exit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

24 die at Maha hospital in 1 day, including 12 infants

24 die at Maha hospital in 1 day, including 12 infants

7 more died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days

7 more died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances