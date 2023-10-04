Doctors threaten stir, Nanded hospital dean files FIR against Shiv Sena MP

A doctors' body has threatened to launch a stir if the Maharashtra government doesn't take action after a video of the acting dean of a state-run hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients have died in 48 hours, being forced to clean a toilet by a Shiv Sena MP went viral.

Amid outrage over the deaths, Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, Hemant Patil, visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and made acting dean S R Wakode clean a dirty toilet and urinals.

On Wednesday, the police registered an FIR against Patil on Wakode's complaint on the charges of obstructing a public servant from doing his duty and defaming him.

The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in a release that a memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding necessary action into the treatment meted out to the acting dean.

IMA (Maharashtra) president Dr Ravindra Kute said the medical fraternity also wants a proper investigation into Nanded hospital deaths.

"All these patients were admitted in a critical condition at the Nanded hospital which is a tertiary care centre. We request for proper inquiry. However, the treatment given by the local politician and MP to the dean and the HOD of the medical college is not justifiable," the release said.

The IMA claimed the number of staff at the hospital is inadequate considering the huge footfall of patients.

"We will be forced to launch a statewide agitation if necessary action is not taken," the memorandum said.

Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Wednesday, a day after he made the acting dean of a government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients died in 48 hours, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, according to police.

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of some infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.

A viral video showed Patil handing a broom to Wakode and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals.

"The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets," Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, told a news channel.

Following a complaint by Wakode, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday morning against Patil and 10-15 others under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.

While Wakode was busy preparing for a minister's inspection tour, Patil came to the dean's office at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, the FIR said quoting the complaint.

While walking towards a ward, Patil asked that he be shown the toilet (at the hospital). As the toilet was in a dirty condition, Patil made the dean clean it, said the complaint.

A video of it went viral, which has defamed the dean, it claimed.

Later, Patil also made Wakode clean a toilet in ward no. 6 (of the hospital). "This led to an increase in my blood pressure," Wakode said in the complaint.