Rediff.com  » News » When Your Sister Donates A Kidney...

When Your Sister Donates A Kidney...

By REDIFF NEWS
December 07, 2022 16:39 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav meets his sister Rohini Acharya, who donated her kidney to her father Lalu Prasad Yadav, at a hospital in Singapore. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: RJD MP Dr Misa Bharti with her father Lalu Yadav after his kidney transplant. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: If children could vote, Rahul Gandhi would be prime minister for life.
The Congress leader has a huge fan following among children who seem to connect with his Bharat Jodo Yatra, like this moppet in Jhalawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Another child wanting a selfie with Rahul. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul apparently blew kisses to folks watching the Bharat Jodo Yatra from a rival party office in Rajasthan. India needs more kindness, more love, more harmony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A senior citizen connects with Rahul at Khel Sankul in Jhalawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: This senior citizen wants to share her views with Rahul. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul with Rajasthan's perpetually bickering Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul has a chat with Ashok Gehlot. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And then with Sachin Pilot. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati arrives to pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the BSP office in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who we have not seen much of after she resigned as a Union minister after the SAD broke away from the NDA, chats with Kerala Congress (Mani) Chairman Jose K Mani at an all-party meeting on the eve of the winter session of Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Ajmer Dargah Diwan Zainul Abedin Khan during her visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mamatadi during her visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mamata during her visit to the Brahma temple in Pushkar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducts an aerial survey of erosion in the Ganga. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar engages with his audience -- like these officer trainees of the 75th batch of the Indian Revenue Service -- as few other leaders do. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

