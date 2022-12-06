Look, Who Visited Chandni Chowk

On her first official visit to India, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was given the whole tourist nine yards from a tour of the Old Delhi lanes of Chandni Chowk and Parathawal Gali to rolling rotis at a langar in a gurdwara to taking a rickshaw ride.

IMAGE: Annalena Baerbock visits the Kinari Bazaar at Chandni Chowk. All Photographs: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: At Kinari Bazaar, the German foreign minister checks out Indian ethnic dresses and talks to the shop keepers. Hope she picked up something for her 42nd birthday next Thursday, December 15.

IMAGE: Frau Baerbock enjoys a ride in an e-rickshaw.

IMAGE: Frau Baerbock visits the Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

IMAGE: The minister offers prayers during her visit to the gurdwara.

IMAGE: Frau Baerbock kneads flour for rotis on her visit to the gurdwara.

IMAGE: Stay blessed Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock.

