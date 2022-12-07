Meet India's SpyMaster

A rare glimpse of Samant Kumar Goel, who heads the Research and Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency as he attends a meeting at the home ministry at North Block in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

IMAGE: Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Chief Samant Kumar Goel, right, with Central Reserve Police Force Director-General Sujoy Lal Thaosen. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samant Kumar Goel and Sujoy Lal Thaosen after the security review meeting.

IMAGE: National Investigation Agency Director-General Dinkar Gupta leaves after attending the meeting.

IMAGE: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired the security review meeting.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said it was a monthly review meeting to take stock of security in Jammu and Kashmir as well as ongoing development projects in the Union Territory.

The meeting lasted for over two-and-a-half hours in the ministry of home affairs in a hybrid mode with senior ministry officials joining it in the presence of Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel, National Investigation Agency Director General Dinkar Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Central Reserve Police Force Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police and administration officials attended the meeting via video conference.

The meeting was held days after The Resistance Front -- an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba -- issued a threat letter to 56 employees of the education department from the Srinagar district.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com