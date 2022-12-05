News
Rediff.com  » News » When Computer Baba Walked with Rahul

When Computer Baba Walked with Rahul

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2022 12:54 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on the weekend.

IMAGE: Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, joins Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mahudiya, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A puja in Ranchi for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav a day before his kidney transplant procedure. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his father Gobind Ram Kejriwal leave after casting their votes for the municipal corporation of Delhi elections at Civil Lines. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: It's so good to see President Droupadi Murmu smile. The Rashtrapati was addressing a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh government in Vijayawada. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi has a chat with padayatris during the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Lala Khedi village, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performs rituals during her visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Samajwadi Party supporter presents Dimple Yadav a shawl during a roadshow for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election at Jaswantnagar in Etawah.
Voters on Monday will decide if Dimple is the right candidate to fill her late father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's seat in the House of the People. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, right, has an intense chat with actor Nana Patekar at the Khasdar Sanskritik Mahotsav 2022 in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, second from left, with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, second from right, and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, left, in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha Jain show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the MCD elections at a polling station in Old Rajinder Nagar. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Look at the expressions on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, second from right, and former Union minister Salman Khurshid's faces as Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala makes a point at the Congress steering committee meeting. Also seen is former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Do MoShah Look Worried?
'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'
Gehlot-Pilot Truce: Will It Last?
Air India now flying more on metro-to-metro routes
Will Rahul play as wicketkeeper in 2023 World Cup?
Centre vs Delhi: Govt wants to go larger SC bench
Bigg Boss 16: Will Tina's 'Shalin Strategy' Work?
The War Against Coronavirus

Has India Seen Anything Like This?

Has India Seen Anything Like This?

'Something historic is happening'

'Something historic is happening'

