Do MoShah Look Worried?

For the first time since the assembly elections were announced in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party's supreme leaders were seen in public together on Sunday.

BJP Supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah have campaigned hard and separately this past month, ensuring that Gujarat stays with the party which has ruled the state for 27 years.

Modi and Shah looked grim as they visited the BJP office Kamalam in Gandhinagar, the evening before the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election.

Modi will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip, Ahmedabad, on Monday morning while Shah will cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura.

