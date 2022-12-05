News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Do MoShah Look Worried?

Do MoShah Look Worried?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2022 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For the first time since the assembly elections were announced in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party's supreme leaders were seen in public together on Sunday.

BJP Supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah have campaigned hard and separately this past month, ensuring that Gujarat stays with the party which has ruled the state for 27 years.

Modi and Shah looked grim as they visited the BJP office Kamalam in Gandhinagar, the evening before the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election.

Modi will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip, Ahmedabad, on Monday morning while Shah will cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura.

 

IMAGE: PM Modi and Amit Shah leaves the BJP office. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Has Modi ensured 16 Ahmedabad seats with roadshow?
Has Modi ensured 16 Ahmedabad seats with roadshow?
Campaigning ends for 2nd phase of Gujarat polls
Campaigning ends for 2nd phase of Gujarat polls
Guj polls: BJP pins hope on Hindutva in Sabarkantha
Guj polls: BJP pins hope on Hindutva in Sabarkantha
MUST READ! Safety Tips For Women
MUST READ! Safety Tips For Women
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Who leads the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot?
Who leads the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot?
Iran abolishes 'morality police' in face of protests
Iran abolishes 'morality police' in face of protests
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Has India Seen Anything Like This?

Has India Seen Anything Like This?

Guj poll: Did any PM campaign like this, asks Kharge

Guj poll: Did any PM campaign like this, asks Kharge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances