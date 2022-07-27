When Will Sri Lanka's Fuel Shortage End?

Sri Lanka watchers were startled on Tuesday evening to see an anti-government protestor being dragged off a Sri Lankan Airlines flight by police personnel at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike airport.

And then there are these images of the continuing fuel shortage on the island...

IMAGE: A man refills the fuel tank of his Honda motor bike which was stuck after it ran out of fuel. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: A man pushes his bike to fill its tank at a fuel station.

IMAGE: A police officer orders people to not jump the queue at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station.

IMAGE: People wait in their vehicles to buy fuel.

IMAGE: A police officer pushes back a three-wheeler which tried to break the queue.

IMAGE: The daily ordeal to buy fuel.

IMAGE: People stand behind a barbed wired gate to buy fuel.

