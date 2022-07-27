News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Will Sri Lanka's Fuel Shortage End?

When Will Sri Lanka's Fuel Shortage End?

By Rediff News Bureau
July 27, 2022 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka watchers were startled on Tuesday evening to see an anti-government protestor being dragged off a Sri Lankan Airlines flight by police personnel at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike airport.

And then there are these images of the continuing fuel shortage on the island...

IMAGE: A man refills the fuel tank of his Honda motor bike which was stuck after it ran out of fuel. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man pushes his bike to fill its tank at a fuel station.

 

IMAGE: A police officer orders people to not jump the queue at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station.

 

IMAGE: People wait in their vehicles to buy fuel.

 

IMAGE: A police officer pushes back a three-wheeler which tried to break the queue.

 

IMAGE: The daily ordeal to buy fuel.

 

IMAGE: People stand behind a barbed wired gate to buy fuel.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Sri Lanka: Got Gas, But What To Cook?
Sri Lanka: Got Gas, But What To Cook?
Gotabaya's Parting Gift: A Lot Of Gas
Gotabaya's Parting Gift: A Lot Of Gas
When A Country Goes Bankrupt...
When A Country Goes Bankrupt...
'Government is doing the right thing'
'Government is doing the right thing'
SEE: Dhoni Switches Off Pant!
SEE: Dhoni Switches Off Pant!
K'taka BJP youth worker killed by bike-borne attackers
K'taka BJP youth worker killed by bike-borne attackers
PIX: Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games Village
PIX: Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games Village
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness

Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness

THRILLED To Get A Gas Cylinder

THRILLED To Get A Gas Cylinder

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances