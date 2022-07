Scenes from Colombo days after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's president:

IMAGE: An elderly lady sits next to a filled domestic cooking gas cylinder. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A young lady sits on an empty domestic cooking gas cylinder at a distribution centre.

IMAGE: Children play on swings near people waiting in a queue to buy domestic cooking gas.

IMAGE: A vendor sells vegetables to customers at a market in Colombo.

IMAGE: Price tags on fruits at a Colombo market.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol the area near the presidential secretariat.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com