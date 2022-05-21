News
Rediff.com  » News » THRILLED To Get A Gas Cylinder

THRILLED To Get A Gas Cylinder

By Rediff News Bureau
May 21, 2022 12:28 IST
During the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the joy of receiving a domestic cooking gas cylinder is priceless.

Please click on the images to find out what happens when a truckful of domestic cooking gas cylinders arrives in Colombo.

IMAGE: A man celebrates as a truck carrying domestic cooking gas cylinders arrives for distribution.
All photographs: Pulitzer Prize Winner Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier guards the truck carrying the cylinders before distribution.

 

IMAGE: A relieved lady carries a cylinder home.

 

IMAGE: A couple carries a gas cylinder home.

 

IMAGE: Elsewhere in Colombo, a child stands next to empty cylinders as he waits with his parents in a queue to buy a gas cylinder if it arrives.

 

IMAGE: A lady sits on a chair next to her empty cylinders as she waits with others in a queue to buy gas cylinders if it arrives.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
