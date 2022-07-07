When A Country Goes Bankrupt...

Sri Lanka is bankrupt, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared on Tuesday.
Another minister said the island had only one day's fuel left.
The IMF was supposed to bail Sri Lanka out of its financial troubles, but Wickremesinghe said the talks were not going well because the country had gone bankrupt.
Schools have shut down and life as we knew it on the picturesque island has come to a virtual halt because of the economic crisis.
Glimpses from Wednesday in Sri Lanka:
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com