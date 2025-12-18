When Tanks Took The Train to Kashmir

IMAGE: A military special train loaded with military vehicles, tanks, and heavy equipment heading from the Jammu region to Anantnag crosses the Chenab Bridge on Tuesday, here and below. All photographs: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

The Indian Army achieved a significant logistics milestone on December 16, 2025, by transporting tanks, artillery guns and dozers into the Kashmir Valley using a special military train.

The validation exercise, carried out in coordination with the ministry of railways, involved moving heavy equipment from Jammu to Anantnag.

The operation highlighted the strategic importance of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link in enabling faster troop and equipment movement, strengthening operational preparedness along India's northern borders, while also supporting civilian trade through container-based rail services in the Valley.

The Northern Railway has so far supplied container-based wagons to ferry apples from Kashmir, as well as vehicles and cement, marking another initiative to support trade and industry in the Valley.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff