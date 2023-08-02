News
When Sturgeon Moon Lit The Sky

When Sturgeon Moon Lit The Sky

By REDIFF NEWS
August 02, 2023 10:47 IST
Glimpses of the Supermoon known as the 'Sturgeon Moon lit the skies of Arguineguin, Cape Sounion, Valletta and Skopje on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The Sturgeon Moon is named after the sturgeon fish by the Algonquin tribe of north east USA.

As it appears in August, the tribe was easily able to fish for sturgeon in the lakes during this period.

 

IMAGE: A family with the full moon in the background in Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Sturgeon Supermoon rises behind the steeple of the St Paul's Anglican pro-cathedral and the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The full moon rises over Skopje, North Macedonia. Photograph: Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
