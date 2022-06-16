News
Rediff.com  » News » Look Up, It's A 'Strawberry Moon'

Look Up, It's A 'Strawberry Moon'

By Rediff News Bureau
June 16, 2022 13:26 IST
The 'Strawberry Moon' was spotted at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, on Thursday, June 15, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the 'Strawberry Moon'.

 

IMAGE: The 'Strawberry Moon' framed against NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System Artemis 1.
All photographs: Joe Skipper/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The moon neither looks like strawberry nor is it pink, but according to NASA, America's Algonquin Indian tribe called it 'strawberry moon' because it coincided with the strawberry harvest.

 

IMAGE: According to NASA, it is said to be the lowest full moon of the year, rising at just 23.3 degrees above the horizon.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
