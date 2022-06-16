Look Up, It's A 'Strawberry Moon'

The 'Strawberry Moon' was spotted at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, on Thursday, June 15, 2022.

IMAGE: The 'Strawberry Moon' framed against NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System Artemis 1.

All photographs: Joe Skipper/Reuters

IMAGE: The moon neither looks like strawberry nor is it pink, but according to NASA, America's Algonquin Indian tribe called it 'strawberry moon' because it coincided with the strawberry harvest.

IMAGE: According to NASA, it is said to be the lowest full moon of the year, rising at just 23.3 degrees above the horizon.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com