It's A SUPERMOON!

It was Supermoon night, July 13, 2022.
A Supermoon occurs when a full moon is within 90 per cent of perigee or the point where the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.
This celestial phenomenon causes the moon to appear bigger and brighter than usual.
IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo
IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Leh. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Bodh Gaya. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com