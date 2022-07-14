News
It's A SUPERMOON!

It's A SUPERMOON!

By Rediff News Bureau
July 14, 2022 12:16 IST
It was Supermoon night, July 13, 2022.

A Supermoon occurs when a full moon is within 90 per cent of perigee or the point where the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

This celestial phenomenon causes the moon to appear bigger and brighter than usual.

 

IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in New Delhi.Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Leh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Bodh Gaya. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Supermoon as seen in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Look Up, It's A 'Strawberry Moon'

Look Up, It's A 'Strawberry Moon'

STUNNING! First Wolf Moon of 2022

STUNNING! First Wolf Moon of 2022

