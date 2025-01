Glimpses of the Peshwai procession, which marks the arrival of sadhus and other members of an akhara, for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Seers from the Shri Taponidhi Anand Panchayati Akhara take part in the Peshwai procession, here and below, January 6, 2025. Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com