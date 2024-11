Sadhus take part in a religious procession during the Nagar Pravesh ceremony for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Sadhus of the Awahan Akhara, here and below.

IMAGE: Sadhus of the Panch Dasnam Avahan Akhara, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A sadhu of the Panch Dasnam Avahan Akhara plays a musical instrument during the Nagar Pravesh ceremony.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com