13-year-old girl becomes sadhvi at Maha Kumbh Mela

A 13-year-old from Agra who dreamt of becoming an IAS officer expressed her desire to become a 'sadhvi' at the Maha Kumbh Mela and her parents, accepting her decision as divine will, entrusted her to the Juna Akhara.

The teenager experienced detachment from worldly life during the Maha Kumbh, her mother Reema Singh said.

"Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara has been visiting our village for the past three years to conduct Bhagwat Katha sessions. It was during one such session that my daughter Rakhi took her guru diksha," Reema, who is staying at the Juna Akhara camp, told PTI.

Reema further explained that Kaushal Giri Maharaj invited her, her husband Sandeep Singh, and their two daughters to serve at the Maha Kumbh camp last month.

"One day, Rakhi expressed her wish to become a Sadhvi. Believing it to be God's will, we raised no objections," she said.

The family, based in Agra, had rented a home in the city specifically to educate their daughters, Rakhi and 8-year-old Nikki. Sandeep Singh runs a confectionery business.

"Rakhi dreamed of becoming an IAS officer, but she experienced detachment from worldly life during the Maha Kumbh," Reema said.

Mahant Kaushal Giri confirmed that the family willingly donated their daughter to the ashram.

"The decision was made without any coercion. The family has been connected to us for some time, and at their request, Rakhi has been accepted into the ashram. She will now be known as Gauri Giri," he said.

When asked about concerns for her daughter, Reema said, "As a mother, I will always worry about where and how she is. Relatives often question why we entrusted our daughter to the ashram. Our response is that it was God's wish."

A saint from the Akhara mentioned that Gauri's "pind daan" (ritual offerings for renunciation) and other religious ceremonies will be conducted on January 19, after which she will formally be considered a part of the Guru's family.