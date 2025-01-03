Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara Arrives For Kumbh Mela

Seers from the Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara made their 'Royal Entry' -- also called Chavni Pravesh -- for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: A seer from the Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara displays a sword during the Chavni Pravesh for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday, January 3, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Seers from the Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara dance during the Chavni Pravesh.

IMAGE: Seers from the Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara in a procession, here and below.

IMAGE: Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani Mahamandaleshwar during the Chavni Pravesh, here and below.

IMAGE: Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani sadhus take part in the Chavni Pravesh, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com