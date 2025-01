On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, seers of the Sri Panchayati Atal Akhada made the first 'Royal Entry' -- also called Chavni Pravesh -- for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

This marked the formal start of the Maha Kumbh.

IMAGE: Seers of Sri Panchayati Atal Akhada during the religious procession, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Maha Kumbh sees the grand entry of the seers, here and below.

IMAGE: A seer blows a trumpet.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com