Lt Gen Manoj Pande named as next Army chief, first from Corps of Engineers

The central government on Monday appointed Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of Indian Army.

Lt Gen Pande will take over on May 1.

The 29th Army chief will be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the chief of Army staff, and will succeed Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane who is scheduled to complete his 28-month tenure on April 30.

"The government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff," defence officials told ANI.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982.

Lieutenant General Pande commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Parakram, the large-scale mobilisation of troops and weapons to the western border, followed the December 2001 terror attack on Parliament that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

In his 39-year military career, Lt General Pande has commanded an engineer brigade in the western theatre, an infantry brigade along the LoC, a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the northeast.

He was the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before he took charge of the Eastern Command.