When General Pande Becomes Army Chief...

All three service chiefs of the Indian armed forces will be from the 61st batch of the National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla after the army chief-designate Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande takes over as the 29th chief of army staff on April 30, 2022.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, and Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, left, welcomes Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to the Army Commanders Conference in New Delhi.

Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com