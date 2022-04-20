News
Rediff.com  » News » When General Pande Becomes Army Chief...

When General Pande Becomes Army Chief...

By Rediff News Bureau
April 20, 2022 17:31 IST
All three service chiefs of the Indian armed forces will be from the 61st batch of the National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla after the army chief-designate Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande takes over as the 29th chief of army staff on April 30, 2022.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Manoj C Pande, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, and Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, left, welcomes Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to the Army Commanders Conference in New Delhi.
Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
