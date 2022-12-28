When Rahul Teased His Mum...

On Wednesday, December 28, the Congress party celebrated its 138th birthday.

But the celebration in New Delhi was stolen by the beta-ma pyaar between Rahul Gandhi and his mother.

Sonia Gandhi is the most reserved leader in Indian politics and it was delightful to see Rahul get all affectionate with her, provoking his mother to mildly tick him off.

Glimpses from the event:

IMAGE: Sonia, centre, in animated conversation with Ambika Soni, left, clearly about Rahul. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul gets playful with his mum, here and below. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Always attentive to his mum's needs. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

On a day when Prime Minister Modi's mother Mrs Heeraben Modi was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Rahul posted a touching tweet to the PM: 'The love between a mother and her son is eternal and precious. In this difficult time, Modiji, my love and support is with you. I hope that your mother recovers soon.'

Mrs Modi has our prayers for a speedy and complete recovery.

And may India return to a kinder, gentler, time!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com