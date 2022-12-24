News
'Sharing love I received from her': Rahul shares photos with Sonia

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: December 24, 2022 19:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared an emotional picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi joined him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

Wearing a mask, Sonia Gandhi walked with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and her grandchildren and waved to the public waiting along the roads to see the family.

"The love that I have received from her, I am sharing the same with the country," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with a picture of a warm hug with his mother.

 

This is the second time Sonia Gandhi, also Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Mandya in Karnataka.

This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together.

Photographs: @INCIndia/Twitter, @RahulGandhi/Twitter

REDIFF NEWS
 
