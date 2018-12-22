Can you recognise this politician?

December 22, 2018 18:49 IST

Apart from being a dynamic leader, Rajiv Gandhi -- prime minister of India between October 1984 and November 1989 -- was a skillful photographer and throwback pictures of his wife Sonia Gandhi reveal his gift for preserving fine images for posterity.

The Congress posted on its Instagram account some of Rajiv's photographs of Sonia.

The post captioned, 'The grace and charm of #SoniaGandhi captured through the lens of #RajivGandhi' featured the United Progressive Alliance chairperson when she was young.

While it is difficult to imagine her wearing anything other than her signature cotton saris, in the pictures, Sonia can be seen donning Western outfits.

Everything about the snaps, from the perfectly applied lipstick and kajal to the shining long black hair falling over her shoulder, to a small but bright smile, radiates a feeling of happiness, which has been beautifully captured by Rajiv Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi wed in February 1968. Their son Rahul was born in June 1970, their daughter Priyanka in February 1972.

Doesn't she look pretty?

Photographs: @incindia/Instagram