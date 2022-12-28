Rahul Gandhi on wearing T-shirt in Delhi's biting cold

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who has chosen to wear a T-shirt even during the ongoing cold wave in North India, was once again spotted wearing a white T-shirt at the party's 138th Foundation Day celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 138th Foundation Day function, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi was also among those who participated in the Congress party's Foundation Day celebrations at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

When a reporter asked him, "Today again in the same T-shirt?", Rahul Gandhi replied, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalyenge (Will wear it as long as I can)."

The former Congress president made headlines last week after wearing a half sleeves plain white T-shirt during a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's shrine and those of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, and others.

Dressed in the T-shirt and slacks, Gandhi appeared oblivious to chilling winter temperatures.

Parts of the national capital has been reeling under a cold wave, with minimum temperatures dropping to below 5 degrees Celsius.