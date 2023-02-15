News
Guess Who This Monster Is

Guess Who This Monster Is

By REDIFF NEWS
February 15, 2023 12:13 IST
Glimpses of political satire floats standing in the carriage hall of the Carneval-Verein 1838 e.V. carnival club ahead of the Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany.

Rose Monday parades, which will take place across the Rhine region on February 20, typically showcase political satire in a longstanding tradition.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring former US president Donald J Trump with the slogan 'The Walking Dead'. All photographs: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A float featuring a Russian tank and Ukrainian wheat with the slogan 'F... you, Putin'.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an eyeball to eyeball confrontation.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring Chinese tyrant Xi Jinping and a German Shepherd.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring 'Nordstream I' and 'Nordstream II' with the title 'Kalter Endzug' (detoxification).

 

IMAGE: A float featuring German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with the slogans 'Doppel-Wumms' and 'Kann mich nicht erinnern'.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring Germany's early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring the popular uprising against Iran's despotic mullahs.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
