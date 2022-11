British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty bought poppy pins from Royal British Legion volunteers outside their home at 10, Downing Street.

IMAGE: Akshata Murty pins a poppy pin on her husband, October 31, 2022. Photographs: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi does likewise for Akshata.

IMAGE: Akshata and Rishi with their beloved dog Nova.

IMAGE: Akshata and Rishi with volunteers from the Royal British Legion.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com